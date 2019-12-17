Vincent Edwards: Remains out
Edwards (shoulder) remained sidelined for Saturday's game against Rio Grande.
Edwards had previously been listed with both a shoulder and hip injury, but now only the shoulder injury appeared on the injury report. The extent of the injury remains unknown, and Myke Henry and Kadeem Jack will continue to snag some extra minutes until Edwards returns.
