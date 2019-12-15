Vincent Edwards: Sidelined with pair of injuries
Edwards missed Friday's game due to left hip and left shoulder injuries.
Edwards' body betrayed him Wednesday, as he suffered two separate injuries during his 36 minutes against the Stars. It's unclear which injury is of greater concern or when he'll be able to return. In the meantime, forwards Myke Henry and Kadeem Jack figure to benefit from an uptick in minutes while Edwards is sidelined.
