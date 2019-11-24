Edwards registered nine points (3-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 127-116 loss to Texas.

Edwards' contributions outside of scoring couldn't salvage a mediocre shooting performance, though three steals are nothing to scoff at. On the season, he's averaging 4.6 points on 32.1 percent shooting to go along with 3.6 rebounds per game.