Vincent Edwards: Swipes three assists
Edwards registered nine points (3-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 127-116 loss to Texas.
Edwards' contributions outside of scoring couldn't salvage a mediocre shooting performance, though three steals are nothing to scoff at. On the season, he's averaging 4.6 points on 32.1 percent shooting to go along with 3.6 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...