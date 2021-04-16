Poirier signed a four-year contract with Spanish club Real Madrid on Monday.

Poirier will continue his career overseas after a rather underwhelming two-year stint in the NBA with the Celtics and 76ers. Over his 32 career games, Poirier averaged 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.3 minutes. The 27-year-old is unlikely to pursue a return to the NBA down the road.