Krejci's contract with Zaragoza's Spanish pro team is being paid off by the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

After getting drafted by the Thunder in 2020 and suffering a torn ACL, it appears Krejci is ready to play for the Thunder's G League team. Krejci's 2020-21 season was limited because of his ACL injury and he was only able to play in two games.