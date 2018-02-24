Vitto Brown: In double figures
Brown totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 102-80 loss to host Lakeland.
The Wisconsin product has had his highs and lows this season but has shown occasionally that he can score in double-digits like his performance Friday. With three teams this year in the G-League, the 22-year-old is averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
