Vitto Brown: Nears double-double in loss

Brown had 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Delaware.

The BayHawks failed to get much going Saturday against the Blue Coats, but Brown still managed to lead the team in rebounds in the 134-103 rout. The 24-year-old has had a somewhat quiet stretch in recent games but has still averaged 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this year.