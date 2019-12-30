Vitto Brown: Nears double-double

Brown had 19 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Westchester.

Despite Erie's heavy reliance on their bench players Saturday, Brown was nearly able to pick up his third double-double of the season, although he failed to record much production other than scoring and rebounds. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.