Vitto Brown: Posts double-double
Brown tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in the win Tuesday over the Stars.
An injury to center Marcus Georges-Hunt left Brown as essentially the last man standing at power forward, and the 23-year-old responded with an outstanding performance. Registering a double-double for the first time this year, Brown blew away his season averages (11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds across nine games), thanks in large part to a season-high 36 minutes.
