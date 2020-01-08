Vitto Brown: Productive Monday
Brown had 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists over 35 minutes in Monday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Brown topped 20 points for the fourth time this season, but his efforts weren't enough for the BayHawks to get the win. The 24-year-old is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.
