Vitto Brown: Productive on scoreboard Tuesday

Brown had 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three assists over 33 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Brown has generally been a productive all-around player for the BayHawks this season, but his production took a slight dip Tuesday despite playing 33 minutes. Given Brown's production over most of the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to form in the near future.