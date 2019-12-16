Vitto Brown: Records double-double Saturday

Brown recorded 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist over 38 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Brown has been an inconsistent producer for the Bayhawks this season, but he managed to log his first double-double in Saturday's loss. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds this year.