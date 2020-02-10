Vitto Brown: Scores 10 in loss
Brown had 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Capital City.
Brown wasn't particularly efficient from the floor Saturday as he converted on just 25 percent of his field goal attempts, but he still managed to put together a respectable stat line. After a very productive month in January, Brown has had a slower start on the scoreboard in February, averaging 12.6 PPG over the past three games.
