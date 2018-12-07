Vitto Brown: Scores 20 in loss to Blue

Brown posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes in Thursday's 108-96 home loss to the Blue.

Brown was again given the green light from deep, attempting 11 treys for the second game in a row. The forward's 20 points ties his season high. With the surprising release of Walter Lemon Jr, Crustacean Nation is desperate to find a second scoring option after PJ Dozier. It's early, but Brown appears to be filling that role.