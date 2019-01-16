Vitto Brown: Scores 23 in Red Claw loss

Brown posted 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 106-99 home loss to Northern Arizona.

Despite Brown's efficient line, the Red Claws still lost to Northern Arizona, despite the Suns entering the contest with a 14-game losing streak. Ugh. Brown has taken a leadership role in Maine with PJ Dozier bouncing back and forth with the Celtics. Dozier was present for this game, but Brown still led the team in scoring.

