Vitto Brown: Scores 27 off bench

Brown posted 27 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one assist over 33 minutes in Thursday's win against Fort Wayne.

Brown benefited from Thursday's game heading into triple overtime by recording a season-high 33 minutes. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over his first 10 games.