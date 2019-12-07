Vitto Brown: Scores 27 off bench
Brown posted 27 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one assist over 33 minutes in Thursday's win against Fort Wayne.
Brown benefited from Thursday's game heading into triple overtime by recording a season-high 33 minutes. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over his first 10 games.
