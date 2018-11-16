Vitto Brown: Scores six in loss
Brown posted six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 10 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 home loss to the Raptors 905.
Through four games this season, the 6'8" power forward has averaged only 13 minutes of play per game. He's one of a few Red Claws forced to play out of position at center due to Maine's small ball oriented roster. While his field goal shooting has proved efficient, he'll need to boost his rebounding if he wants to see more minutes on the court.
