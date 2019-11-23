Vitto Brown: Tallies 27 points off bench

Brown totaled 27 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes in Friday's win against Capital City.

Despite coming off the bench, Brown still managed to put together an impressive stat line over his 32 minutes. Outside of Friday's performance, Brown has had a lackluster season so far, averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game over his first five appearances.