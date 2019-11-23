Vitto Brown: Tallies 27 points off bench
Brown totaled 27 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes in Friday's win against Capital City.
Despite coming off the bench, Brown still managed to put together an impressive stat line over his 32 minutes. Outside of Friday's performance, Brown has had a lackluster season so far, averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game over his first five appearances.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...