Cancar (knee) tallied 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one block across 22 minutes Tuesday for the Slovenian national team in a 108-92 loss to Croatia in a FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Cancar missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets declined his team option ahead of the 2024-25 season, but they haven't ruled out re-signing the 27-year-old wing. Cancar's ability to play for Slovenia in the qualifying tournament confirms that he's healthy again, and a strong showing this summer could improve his outlook in free agency. In his last healthy season with the Nuggets in 2022-23, Cancar appeared in 60 regular-season games and averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.8 minutes.