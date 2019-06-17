General manager Tim Connelly suggested earlier this month that Cancar, a 2017 second-round pick, could join Denver's roster for the upcoming season, Alex Labidou of NBA.com reports. "We've had a lot of luck of drafting guys and let them develop a bit more internationally. In the last two years, he's taken huge steps towards being on our roster," Connelly said of Cancar. "I thought he had a very big summer league last summer, he's a guy who's going to wear a Nuggets uniform sooner rather than later."

The 22-year-old has played overseas since being drafted two years ago and impressed the Denver brass while suiting up for Spanish club San Pablo Burgos in 2018-19. Cancar averaged 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor in Liga ACB play. The Nuggets will likely evaluate Cancar further in the Las Vegas Summer League before deciding whether to sign him to a contract.