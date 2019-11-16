Cancar recorded 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes in Friday's loss to Capital City.

In his second game with Erie, Cancar logged the second-highest points total despite coming off the bench. However, he committed three turnovers and fouled out with 6:23 remaining in the game. He could expand his role with the team if he can limit his mistakes going forward.