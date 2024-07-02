Cancar tallied 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in Slovenia's 108-92 loss to Croatia on Tuesday.

Cancar missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets declined his team option ahead of the 2024-25 season, but they have not ruled out re-signing the 27-year-old. Moreover, his return to game action with Slovenia bodes well for his stock in free agency. Cancar appeared in 60 regular-season games in 2022-23, during which he averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.8 minutes.