Wade Baldwin: Demoted to G League
Baldwin was assigned to the G League on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This will be Baldwin's first stint in the G League this year, as the former Vanderbilt guard was assigned to the Texas Legends of the G League on Friday. Prior to his demotion, Baldwin was averaging 5.5 minutes and 2.0 points across 13 appearances with Portland.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Tallies 15 off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Tallies 14 points in SL championship win•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Double-doubles in comfortable SL victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Continues strong showing in SL with 15 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Impressive all-around effort Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.