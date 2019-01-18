Baldwin tallied 27 points (13-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in the win Wednesday over Westchester.

Baldwin has been a dynamic scorer in his brief time in the G League, averaging 22.2 points across five games with an impressive 46.4 percent field goal percentage. It seems likely he'll rejoin the Trail Blazers at some point this season, but at least for the time being he's one of the more productive guards available in terms of fantasy.