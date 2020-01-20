Wael Arakji: Agrees to terms with Chinese club
Arakji agreed to terms Monday with the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, Sportando.com reports.
The Lebanese guard appeared in three games with the Mavericks' Summer League squad, totaling 4.3 points and 2.0 assists in 13.0 minutes. He most recently appeared for Sporting Al Riyadi Beirut in the top Lebanese league, where he generated 10.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 34.1 minutes across two games. The move to China will likely keep him from appearing stateside this season.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...