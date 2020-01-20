Wael Arakji: Agrees to terms with Chinese club

Arakji agreed to terms Monday with the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, Sportando.com reports.

The Lebanese guard appeared in three games with the Mavericks' Summer League squad, totaling 4.3 points and 2.0 assists in 13.0 minutes. He most recently appeared for Sporting Al Riyadi Beirut in the top Lebanese league, where he generated 10.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 34.1 minutes across two games. The move to China will likely keep him from appearing stateside this season.