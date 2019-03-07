Walter Lemon Jr.: Continues to post solid numbers
Lemon Jr. finished Sunday's 120-105 win over Santa Cruz with 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Lemon Jr. has been unquestionably one of the best G League acquisitions this season, thriving to the tune of 19.0 points, 9.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 26 games with Windy City. While it remains unclear why Maine let the sterling guard leave, it's hard to argue his impact with the team from the Central. Lemon Jr. appears to be blocked with the likes of guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine occupying both starting guard spots at the NBA level, but the likes of Ryan Arcidiancono, Shaquille Harrison, Antonio Blakeney and Rawle Alkins could have some more competition for minutes should Lemon Jr. ever receive a call-up.
