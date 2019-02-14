Lemon Jr. finished Tuesday's win over the Herd with 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 15 assists, five rebounds and three steals.

The G League mid-season All-NBA guard certainly finished on a strong note, acting as the primarily facilitator on a night where seven players posted double-digit points, but only one exceeded 20. Lemon Jr. has been a revelation for the Bulls since his release from Boston and likely could be a candidate to be called up at some point in the ensuing weeks.