Walter Lemon Jr.: Effective off bench
Lemon finished with 29 points (14-28 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 37 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Erie.
Despite coming off the bench Thursday, Lemon still managed to play a big role in his 37 minutes by leading the team in scoring. The 27-year-old has been a key contributor for the Mad Ants this season, averaging 17.5 points and 4.8 assists per game.
