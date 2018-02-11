Walter Lemon Jr.: Explodes for 40
Lemon Jr. recorded 40 points (16-31 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals during Saturday's win at Maine.
The 25-year-old had a very impressive game, finishing with a season high in points and reaching the 40-point mark. Now over his last three games, Lemon Jr. has attempted 78 shots and has made 50 percent of them. As long as he is healthy, the fifth leading scorer in the G-League should continue to see most of the offense for the Mad Ants.
