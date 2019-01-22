Lemon Jr. finished Monday's win with 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and a steal.

Lemon Jr. has accumulated himself nicely with Windy City, developing into arguably the team's only consistent offensive threat on a night to night basis. With a plethora of young guards currently on the NBA roster, it seems unlikely Lemon Jr. will find his way up to the Bulls at this point this season, but his continual development will be a key talking point for a Windy City squad that has come into its own in recent weeks.