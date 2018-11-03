Walter Lemon Jr.: Healthy stat line in opener
Lemon posted 26 points, four rebounds, three steals and one block over 41 minutes in Friday's game against Westchester.
Lemon is currently on a two-way contract with the Celtics and will be of risk to get a call-up if Boston is in need of added depth. Otherwise the former Bradley standout will seemingly be a focal point of the Red Claws' offense this season.
