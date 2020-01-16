Lemon had 25 points (11-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and four steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's G League win over Long Island.

Wednesday marked Lemon's second consecutive game with 25 points as he's been one of the team's most productive contributors this season. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.6 points and 5.6 assists per game.