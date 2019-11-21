Lemon totaled 21 points (7-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists and three rebounds over 42 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Windy City.

Lemon has been a high-volume shooter this year, which has resulted in 17.8 points per game despite making just 33.7 percent of his field goals. His six turnovers led the team, but he has been a key contributor for the Mad Ants over the first five games this season.