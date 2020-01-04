Walter Lemon Jr.: Paces team in scoring
Lemon had 28 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Friday's G League win against Capital City.
Lemon has now topped 20 points in four of the past five games as he continues to have a massive role for the Mad Ants this year. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 20.0 points and 5.4 assists per game.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.