Lemon had 28 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Friday's G League win against Capital City.

Lemon has now topped 20 points in four of the past five games as he continues to have a massive role for the Mad Ants this year. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 20.0 points and 5.4 assists per game.