Lemon had 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Lemon has been an incredibly steady contributor in his first season with the Mad Ants, and Tuesday's performance marked his fourth double-double of the 2019-20 campaign. The 27-year-old saw time with the parent club at the end of the past two seasons, but it's unclear whether there will be a spot for Lemon this year given the Pacers' overall health across the board.