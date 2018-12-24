Walter Lemon Jr.: Posts stellar scoring performance
Lemon finished with 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block over 37 minutes Friday against Iowa.
Lemon pieced together an outstanding shooting outing, hitting 57.9 percent of his shots from the field including his lone 3-point attempt. He paced his team in minutes logged and finished second in points scored to CJ Fair. Lemon has been racking up points in the G League this year, averaging 21.5 points along with 7.6 assists and 4.5 boards over 15 contests.
