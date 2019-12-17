Walter Lemon Jr.: Records double-double in win
Lemon finished with 22 points (10-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 assists, three steals and two rebounds over 43 minutes in Monday's G League win against Wisconsin.
Lemon has been a key contributor in the G League this season, and his production helped the team hand Wisconsin its second loss of the year. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.9 points and 5.1 assists per game in 2019.
