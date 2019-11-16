Lemon posted 18 points (6-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in Friday's loss to the Red Claws.

Lemon has recorded double-digit point totals in each of Fort Wayne's first three games this year despite shooting just 32.7 percent from the floor. He managed to log seven rebounds Friday after averaging 2.5 per game over the first two games, but the high-volume shooter will hope to generate better scoring efficiency going forward.