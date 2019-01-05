Walter Lemon Jr.: Scores 30
Lemon Jr. scored 30 points (14-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in the win Friday over the Bayhawks.
Lemon Jr. has developed into a certifiable star for Windy City after joining the organization in December. Through eight games, the point guard is averaging 21.2 points, 7.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals and figures to be a potential call-up for the Bulls at some point down the line.
