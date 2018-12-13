Lemon Jr. finished Wednesday's loss to Long Island with 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Lemon Jr. was quickly scooped up after being released from Boston, landing in a starting role with Windy City. Six turnovers sort of clouds the guard's debut double-double, but the 26-year-old should wind up seeing plenty of time in the starting unit moving forward.