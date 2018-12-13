Walter Lemon Jr.: Tallies double-double
Lemon Jr. finished Wednesday's loss to Long Island with 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Lemon Jr. was quickly scooped up after being released from Boston, landing in a starting role with Windy City. Six turnovers sort of clouds the guard's debut double-double, but the 26-year-old should wind up seeing plenty of time in the starting unit moving forward.
More News
-
Walter Lemon Jr.: Waived by Boston•
-
Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Leads Red Claws with 23 in loss•
-
Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Delivers near triple-double in home loss•
-
Walter Lemon Jr.: Healthy stat line in opener•
-
Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Sent to G-League•
-
Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Solid point total off bench in loss•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.