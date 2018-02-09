Walter Lemon Jr.: Terrific game

Lemon Jr. recorded 24 points (11-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss at Greensboro.

The former Bradley guard was able to find ways to score beside knocking down three-point shots, which is really leading to his success as an all-around player. Over his last two games, Lemon Jr. has made an astonishing 23 shots and only one of them was a three. He is currently the sixth-leading scorer in the G-League and figures to produce these numbers consistently each game.