Walter Lemon Jr.: Terrific game
Lemon Jr. recorded 24 points (11-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss at Greensboro.
The former Bradley guard was able to find ways to score beside knocking down three-point shots, which is really leading to his success as an all-around player. Over his last two games, Lemon Jr. has made an astonishing 23 shots and only one of them was a three. He is currently the sixth-leading scorer in the G-League and figures to produce these numbers consistently each game.
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...