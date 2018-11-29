Walter Lemon Jr.: Waived by Boston
Lemon Jr. was waived by the Celtics on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Lemon, who was on a two-way deal, did not see game action for the Celtics this season. However, in the G League, has averaged 23.5 points on 50.8 percent shooting, plus 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
