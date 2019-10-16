Walter Lemon Jr.: Waived by Pacers
Lemon was waived by the Pacers on Wednesday.
Lemon was waived less than a week after signing with the Pacers. The guard will likely head to Fort Wayne once the season begins and play with the Pacers' G League squad. Lemon averaged 20.9 points per outing last year splitting time between the Maine Red Claws and Windy City Bulls.
More News
-
Pacers' Walter Lemon Jr.: Latches on with Pacers•
-
Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Let go by Bulls•
-
Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Produces despite shooting struggles•
-
Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Will start Monday•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...