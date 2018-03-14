Lemon will not be retained by the Pelicans following the conclusion of his second 10-day contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Lemon has played in five games since signing his first 10-day contract at the end of February, averaging just 3.4 points and 1.0 assist across 7.0 minutes during that stretch of contests. Following the conclusion of Lemon's second 10-day deal, the organization had to decide whether to sign him for the rest of the season or let him go. Unfortunately for Lemon, the Pelicans opted for the latter and he'll likely now head back to the G-League with hopes of securing another call-up elsewhere.