Walter Lemon Jr.: Won't be retained by Pelicans
Lemon will not be retained by the Pelicans following the conclusion of his second 10-day contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Lemon has played in five games since signing his first 10-day contract at the end of February, averaging just 3.4 points and 1.0 assist across 7.0 minutes during that stretch of contests. Following the conclusion of Lemon's second 10-day deal, the organization had to decide whether to sign him for the rest of the season or let him go. Unfortunately for Lemon, the Pelicans opted for the latter and he'll likely now head back to the G-League with hopes of securing another call-up elsewhere.
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...