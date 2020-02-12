Walter Lemon: Leads team in scoring Tuesday
Lemon had 27 points (12-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, eight assists and three steals over 38 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.
Lemon's high shot volume continued Tuesday, and he was rewarded with a team-high 27 points after he converted on 52.2 percent of his field goal attempts. He nearly picked up his second triple-double in the last three games as he generated production in several other areas. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.8 PPG and 6.5 APG this season.
