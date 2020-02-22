Walter Lemon: Misses Friday's game
Lemon didn't play in Friday's G League win against Westchester due to personal reasons.
Lemon has been one of the most productive performers for Fort Wayne this season, but he was unable to take the court for an undisclosed personal reason Friday. It's unclear whether Lemon will miss any additional time, but his next chance to play will come Sunday against Canton.
