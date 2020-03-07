Lemon (personal) had 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 41 minutes in Friday's G League win against College Park.

Lemon missed the past several games for personal reasons, but he was able to be one of Fort Wayne's most effective contributors in his return as he converted on 64.3 percent of his field goal attempts. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists per game this season.