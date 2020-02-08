Walter Lemon: Tallies triple-double in loss
Lemon had 24 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and one block over 39 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Lemon has had relatively consistent output for the Mad Ants this season, but Friday marked his first triple-double of the season as he managed to top 10 rebounds for the first time. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.9 PPG and 6.4 APG this season.
