Tavares signed a three-year deal with Spanish club Real Madrid, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado reports.

Tavares was released by the Cavaliers during the preseason. He played just 101 minutes at the NBA level from 2015 to 2017, totaling 33 points, 32 rebounds and 12 blocks.

