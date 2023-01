Alatishe finished with zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.

Since signing with the G League after opting to forgo a final season at Oregon State earlier this fall, Alatishe is averaging 1.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.8 minutes per contest in his first two games with Ontario.